South Africa: Eskom Plans to Convert Old Coal Mines and Plants Into Gas, Solar and Wind Power Generators

This third article from the interview by Chris Yelland with André de Ruyter on 15 April 2020 covers Eskom's response to climate change and the need for a just energy transition in South Africa towards a greener future.

With Eskom being the country's largest emitter of CO2 through the burning of coal for power generation, what is Eskom doing to reduce its carbon footprint, what are the key ingredients for unlocking a just energy transition in South Africa, and what role should Eskom be playing in this transition?

I must stress that Eskom fully recognises the importance of climate change and the fact that it has a negative impact, not only on the world, but in particular on South Africa as well.

South Africa is a signatory to the Paris Agreement and, therefore, as a major emitter of greenhouse gasses, we need to contribute to global efforts to address climate change. But that implies there is going to be a very wrenching adjustment from an economy built on cheap coal and cheap energy to an economy that is far more resilient and far less reliant on carbon.

The structural underpinnings of...