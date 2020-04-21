Zimbabwe: Do Not Politicise Stay-At-Home Directive, Residents Advised

Chitungwiza Deputy Mayor Councillor Musa Makwezato has urged residents to continue adhering to the lockdown declared by President Mnangagwa, instead of politicising the directive.

Clr Makwezato, who was elected on an MDC-Alliance ticket, said residents should stay indoors as recommended because this is aimed at reducing the spread of Covid-19 and had nothing to do with politics.

He called for unity of purpose in the fight against coronavirus.

"We are educating our residents to adhere to President's recommendation to keep indoors," he said.

"Let us work together as Zimbabweans and stop politicising issues but fight the elephant in the room."

Clr Mukwezato appealed to the Government to assist the local authority with resources to address challenges such as water supply and sewer reticulation that have been affecting the town for years.

"So far as council we have managed to install boreholes in institutions and we have people on the ground drilling new boreholes.

"We appeal to Government to assist us on Jonasi project and for the construction of the long awaited Muda dam to be fast-tracked so that we have our own water supplies instead of relying on Harare."

The plan to construct Muda dam was mooted a few years ago but is yet to be implemented.

Meanwhile, councillors in the town have intensified the fight against coronavirus by providing sanitisers at boreholes while continuously encouraging residents to maintain social distancing at such places. The councillors are also taking advantage of the covid-19 induced lockdown to clear dumpsites.

In an interview, Zanu-PF Ward 4 councillor Reginald Mashingaidze said he was leaving no stone unturned in the fight against coronavirus.

"We are clearing dumpsites at the same time teaching residents to maintain social distancing and to use sanitisers," he said.

Ward 19 resident, Mrs Angela Masunda applauded her councillor for leading from the front.

"The introduction of hand sanitisers at boreholes is a noble idea considering that it is used by many people, in the interest of fighting coronavirus this is commendable," she said. Mrs Masunda said there was need to do more about social distancing at boreholes.