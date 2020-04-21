Zimbabwe: Mutare Closes Largest of Four Markets

21 April 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Rumbidzayi Zinyuke

Sakubva Produce Market has been shut by Mutare City Council to de-congest the bus terminus and market complex, but new decentralised fresh produce markets in Dangamvura, Chikanga and Hobhouse remain open.

In a statement yesterday, Mutare City Council public relations manager Mr Spren Mutiwi said the three would operate between 6am and 10am daily, effective today.

Farmers are supposed to have started selling their produce in the three new decentralised markets today after their representatives reached an agreement to allocate each other areas to work from. A survey by The Herald yesterday showed that a few farmers had delivered produce to the decentralised markets.

At Dangamvura Ground, less than five farmers supplying green vegetables, bananas and onions showed up. The rest continued to take their produce to the Sakubva market, which they said guaranteed huge sales.

Mr Mutiwi said the closure of Sakubva market will compel farmers to use the designated markets, thus minimising the risk of spreading Covid-19.

"The farmers met last week with their representatives and they reached an agreement that each farmer would be allocated a market to supply so that there would be a balance of the produce supplied to each market," he said.

"But they shifted goal posts and they all went to Sakubva today (yesterday). This move (closure of Sakubva market) will force them to comply so that we can minimise the number of people gathered in one place."

Sakubva produce market was reopened three weeks ago following interventions by President Mnangagwa to allow fresh produce farmers to continue supplying the markets and keep the wheels of the economy turning.

The market, which has been operational between 6am and 9am every day, remained a headache for authorities as the number of people gathered there at any given time was too big, resulting in lack of social distancing.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Africa Innovates to Combat COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.