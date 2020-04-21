Zimbabwe: 30t Pandemic Cargo Arrives

An Air Zimbabwe charter flight from China with 30 tonnes of Covid-19 supplies worth US$3 million landed at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport yesterday.

Sakunda Holdings, in partnership with the local Chinese business community, mobilised the resources.

Chief operating officer for Sakunda, Mr Mberikwazvo Charles Chitambo said: "The total cost of the consignment of Covid-19 supplies is US$3 million, including the cost of the charter plane."

According to the arrangement, Sakunda chartered the Air Zimbabwe plane to ferry the cargo of personal protective equipment (PPEs), automatic spraying machines, ultrasound scans, ventilators and rapid testing kits.

Sakunda secured 23 tonnes, while the Chinese business community mobilised seven tonnes.

Part of the materials will be used to equip Arundel Clinic, whose requirements are fairly small, with the rest set to be donated to public hospitals.

A Chinese representative, Mr David Zhou Jin, said the consignment was part of the Chinese businesspeople's commitment to help Government in the fight against the pandemic.

"We have sourced ventilators, equipment for ICUs, PPEs for frontline health workers such as doctors and nurses," he said.

"The Chinese people are committed to helping Zimbabwe in the fight against Covid-19."

Air Zimbabwe spokesperson Ms Firstme Vitori said the cargo charter flight UM456, landed safely at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport with the medical equipment.

Ms Vitori said Air Zimbabwe had capacity to ferry export cargo, which is an opportunity for local businesses and farmers.