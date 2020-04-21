South Africa: Children of the Corn - Lockdown Hunger Triggers Theft in Maize Fields

analysis

Hunger is driving poor South Africans into maize fields to pilfer mealies in what industry group Grain SA says are growing numbers. Many are children. Things are that bad.

In April, the stalks that line South Africa's maize fields like sentries stand tall ahead of the harvest. And the unfolding green foliage provides cover in the dead of the night for the hungry to raid the fields for a few mealies for consumption or sale. As the lockdown to contain the Covid-19 pandemic bites into economic activity, such pilfering is on the increase, underscoring the toll that is being taken on the poor and vulnerable.

"The complaints about theft are on the increase," Jannie de Villiers, CEO of farming group Grain SA told Business Maverick. Grain SA gets regular reports from its members about such incidents though there is no hard data on the issue.

"The problem is much bigger than in the last few years. We even caught schoolchildren in the fields. Each with a bag, some are so small they can hardly carry it. Then the adults wait with a bakkie on the side of the road. Farmers find it difficult to guard their crops at night," De...