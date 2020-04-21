South Africa: A Silver Lining in a Dark Investment Cloud - Govt Retail Bonds

analysis

The lowering of the repo benchmark has dire consequences for the portfolios of investors and pensioners who rely on interest payments for their monthly income. But it is not all doom and gloom where equities and bonds are concerned. And for the layman, government retail bonds look especially attractive right now.

An unscheduled repo rate cut by another 100 basis points to 4.25% recently in response to the devastating impacts of the coronavirus has dropped the prime lending rate to 7.75%. It's good news for the economy and many of the people in it, but less so for savings invested in the money market.

Nicholas Riemer, investment education head at FNB Wealth and Investments, says the cut will result in less interest earned on current money market accounts and new fixed-interest instruments will also be offered at lower interest returns.

"This is typical with any variable interest rate-linked instrument," he says. For those customers with existing fixed-interest investments, however, it is business as usual, as returns on these instruments are locked in.

Preference shareholders will also take a beating, as dividends are often linked to the prime interest rate. The value of preference shares usually also declines in the event...