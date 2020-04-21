South Africa: International Relations After COVID-19 - Transformation of Global Value Chains

analysis

A post-pandemic world will necessarily be different from the one before it, with substantial alterations to the staffing of embassies, the nature of global supply chains, greater use of technology for travel regulations and rethinking of various indicators of developed and developing worlds.

There is a subset of international political economists known as hyperglobalists, for whom the distinctive trend of the 21st Century is the disintegration of borders and the erosion of the concept of sovereignty. Spurred by increases in trade, the mobility of capital and definitive steps towards deeper integration in the European Union such as a common currency, the grouping seems to bend decisively towards the elimination of borders over time.

And yet, in recent months, the world over, in the wake of the Covid-19 epidemic, the state has reasserted itself, and most countries have cordoned themselves behind their borders. Indeed, so effective has the outbreak been in reasserting the state that one of the emblematic developments this past month has been declarations of ceasefires by several rebel groups in Cameroon, Colombia, and the Philippines.

Once the world reverts to a semblance of normalcy, there will no doubt be some irreversible changes like diplomacy, as well as trends...