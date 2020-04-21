Namibia: Tswazis Withdrawn From Song of the Year Category At Namas

The Namibian Annual Music Awards (NAMAs) vetting committee has added two new nominees to the artist of the decade category, and withdrawn Tswazis from the song of the year list.

NAMA executive chairperson, Tim Ekandjo, explained that Tswazis were removed from the category after they realised that the duo's song of the year nomination does not qualify because of its release date.

"We would like to applaud Tswazis and their management for helping us pick that up. This is by no means the fault of the vetting committee because the song of the year nominations are received directly from radio stations. Tswazis nomination has been replaced by the next qualifying song in line which is 'Namibian Queen' by Y Cliff."

Ekandjo explained that Mushe and Oteya were added to the artist of the decade category, a decision made by the vetting committee. They now join Lize Ehlers, Exit, Gazza, Blossom and King Tee Dee to battle it out in this prestigious category which will be awarded to the artist who has won the most NAMAs over the last 10 years.

"They realised that a solo artist, who was previously part of a group, and won awards as part of the group deserves credit for such awards even when they are now a solo artist. We received a query in this regard and consulted internationally for guidance and the advice was that all awards whether won in the name of the group or solo artist should be credited to the person's name and thus the additions. The rule is consistent with what happens at the Grammys where Beyonce's total awards won over the years includes that which she won under Destiny's Child for instance," Ekandjo said.

The award show is in its final year and was scheduled to take place on 2 May. It has since been postponed due to the extension of the Covid-19 lockdown, as announced by president Hage Geingob last week. A new date will be announced when the lockdown comes to an end.