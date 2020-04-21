Zimbabwe: Another UK-Based Zim Nurse Dies From COVID-19

20 April 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

Khulisani (Khuli) Nkala, 46, a Zimbabwean nurse based in the United Kingdom died last Friday from coronavirus.

This was confirmed by the chief executive of NHS Foundation Trust, Sara Munro.

"It is with great sadness that I have to announce that Khulisani (Khuli) Nkala, a Charge Nurse in our Forensic Services, died from coronavirus on Friday 17 April 2020," she said.

"This is the first member of our particular NHS family to lose their life to COVID-19, and I sincerely hope it will be the last.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this difficult time. They have asked for their privacy to be respected so they can come to terms with this loss and grieve in peace.We have shared with them how much Khuli meant to so many colleagues and service users."

Munro said Khuli was a well-respected and selfless nurse, who "always put the patient first".

He joined NHS in 2015 having worked for many years at Stockton Hall near York and progressed to charge nurse a year later.

"Khuli was someone who took his responsibilities as a trainer and professional mentor very seriously, taking many student nurses under his wing and taking the time to nurture the next generation of talent."

