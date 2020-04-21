Namibia: Sophia Nendongo Wins AU Youth Envoy Outfit Challenge

Walvis Bay-based fashion designer, Sophia Nendongo, raised the Namibian flag high after winning the African Union (AU) Youth Envoy outfit challenge earlier this year.

The test called for young African designers to create an exceptional outfit for this year's African Union Summit based on the theme 'Silencing The Guns'. This focused on ending all wars, civil conflicts, gender-based violence, violent conflicts, and on preventing genocide across the continent by 2020.

The purpose of the challenge is to engage creatives in the fashion and textile industries in understanding and contributing to the AU theme.

"It was a bit of a challenge for me. At first I was doubting myself and sceptical of my ability to come up with a dress that goes according to the theme. Despite all the uncertainty I still entered the competition because deep down I knew this was just the devil fooling me," she said.

Nendongo said she started working on her designs only two days before the closing date.

"They requested us to hand in five sketches. I ended up with more than five that I liked a lot. I handed in an extra design because I really did not wanted to leave it behind," she said.

Later that month Nendongo received an e-mail from the organisers congratulating her on her great work.

"They said that they selected two of my designs and wanted me to combine them as one dress. I did it and they were happy with the end result and so was I," she said.

The design featured military-type fabric, often used in national armies which represents the different nations that are part of the AU.

"The fishnet or tulle on the design represents the revolver gun's handle and the captivity of the people being trapped and captured by the soldiers at gunpoint. The white scuba represents the purification of the world, that the world needs to be cleaned and stand in unity and peace. The red zipper showcases the shutting down of the guns around the world that has caused a lot of bloodshed and the bullets falling out of the guns," she explained.

The 32 year old learned about sewing from her grandmother. "As a young girl I used to go to the farm for the school holidays. There was not much to be done and my grandmother enjoyed keeping herself busy with sewing. She mainly loved working on laslappies. I would sit closely by her and watch. I then learnt to make a doll and later doll's clothes. When I got home I was inspired to do more so I started sketching and looking through magazines to find a few ideas," she recalled.

After completing her secondary education Nendongo enrolled in a diploma in fashion design at the College of the Arts, where she won the award for student of the year.

In 2010 Nendongo represented Namibia as one of the young designers at the World Expo in Shanghai, China. She also dressed two finalists for the 2015 Miss Namibia pageant and last year she participated in Katutura Fashion Week.