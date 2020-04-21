Malawi: Chisale Is Overplaying His Hand - Watershed for Malawi Ruling Party

Although some people in the corridors of power can choose to deny it, but the fact is the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is currently a house divided and facing its biggest watershed moment. There are so many gaffes and fiascoes that point more to chaos than anything else; a lack of order rather than flexibility.

As an example, a news conference that the party's Publicity Secretary, Nicholas Dausi, recently convened to clarify some matters surrounding a document purported to have been authored by his deputy (or is it now former deputy), Ken Msonda accusing the five constitutional court judges and the judiciary, spilled out of control when Nsonda suddenly appeared from nowhere to contradict Dausi who by that time was speaking with a forked tongue.

Dausi was attempting [and struggling] to deny that it was actually Msonda who authored the document but when Msonda appeared the first thing he did was to quickly concede that he was indeed the author of the document and that he did it in his personal capacity.

After making his statement Msonda walked out of the news conference and refused to take questions. He has since made an audio clip that has gone viral on social media in which he called Dausi 'stupid' and accused him of misleading President Peter Mutharika and bringing confusion in the DPP. There are rumours that he (Msonda) has left DPP.

Now just when we are about to see the back of the Nsonda/Dausi public duel, a video clip showing a group of known DPP cadets in town calling for the removal of Presidential Chief Bodyguard, Norman Paulos Chisale has also gone viral on social media and making interesting news.

Among other things, the group accuses Chisale of blocking their passage to Mutharika; of ill-advising the president and of controlling State House as his personal estate. They also accused him of becoming filthy rich within a short period of time at their expense when it was them who "campaigned and suffered for the party for Mutharika to become President"

Apart from demanding his removal, the group has warned Chisale never to set foot in the southern region again and to limit his bodyguard duties in the central region failing which they promise he will be a victim of an unspecified action [don't take it lightly some of those making such threats are believed to have killed Robert Chasowa, a fourth-year mechanical engineering student at Polytechnic.]

They have also warned that Chisale must not think that theirs is just a small group of disgruntled individuals but that it is a position shared by DPP supporters in all districts and regions of the country, who will soon take to the streets to demand his removal.

A source says that this is not the first time for people within the DPP to demand Chisale's removal. President Peter Mutharika has been told several times before to remove his chief bodyguard for various reasons on top of the ones this group is advancing but it appears the President is simply not interested to make any move on Chisale for reasons best known to himself. It remains to be seen whether pressure from this latest group will yield anything.

The fact that there is clear discontent over Chisale and his continuous stay at State House means he may be the cancer that Mutharika must deal with to maintain sanity in the party.

In case you didn't' know, Norman Paulos Chisale is Chief bodyguard to President Mutharika, and I know people may be wondering why he is being accused of so many things when his job is only just to provide security to the President and perhaps his immediate family.

However, Chisale is not your regular bodyguard who survives on a government pay grade. He is always in the news for leading a flashy lifestyle and living the life of a billionaire. He recently made news for evading duty after purchasing two plush Toyota V8 2019 model vehicles at astronomical cost. He also recently purchased a top of the range Range Rover latest on top of owning prime properties in prime locations.

Last year, Chisale built a church in his home district Ntcheu at the cost of over 50 million kwacha and donated it to the church of Central African Presbyterian (CCAP) Blantyre Synod. Recently he donated a bus worth over 35 million kwacha to a choir in Lilongwe apart from feting thousands of homeless kids, including clothing them at a huge cost. Not that it is bad to feed homeless people but these are the things that one would hardly accomplish with a bodyguard salary at Malawi government scale.

This therefore means those accusing Chisale of growing filthy rich within a short period of time have a point. But another key question is perhaps why President Mutharika lets Chisale to go beyond the normal decorum of a bodyguard the way he does; to be flashy and to always want to be in the limelight and even to outshine his boss. It is obviously possible that Chisale draws his power from someone more influential and powerful over Mutharika and his decisions than we think.

Whatever the case, Chisale's situation is just a microcosm of a much bigger malaise that Mutharika does not have a luxury to sit on, particularly this time when the DPP is facing its toughest test of popularity as a party since it was established. This is the time when Mutharika must show leadership to galvanise the party in a unity of purpose to defeat a common enemy and not to waste time dousing internal fires.

Already, the air is wheeling with news about who may be generating this level of hate against Chisale with some theorising a leadership and tribal war between people from Ntcheu and people from the Lhomwe belt within the party. This is totally useless because we already know the cancer: it is Chisale and perhaps his minder.

Mutharika better rise to the occasion to nip this problem in the bud before the DPP loses focus and lose the forthcoming fresh presidential elections. The best way is to take away the cancer which is bringing problems, and if the President still wants Chisale, he can deploy him to other duties where he will not have to deal [and to antagonise] people.