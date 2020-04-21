Namibia: DStv and Gotv Announce One Month Free Upgrades for Fully Paid Customers

Multichoice Namibia announced that as from Monday, 20 April, DStv and GOtv customers who are fully paid up on their subscriptions will automatically get upgraded to the next higher package at no extra cost.

Roger Gertze, Managing Director of MultiChoice Namibia said this offer is a way of thanking their customers for their loyalty.

"It is our priority to put customers at the heart of everything we do, and in line with our mission to make great entertainment available, even during the most trying of times, we wanted to gift our very loyal and valued customer base by giving them a chance to experience a wider range of the quality content we carry on our other packages. This is our token of appreciation for their continued support," Gertze said.

All active and disconnected DStv Access, Family, Compact and Compact Plus customers who pay for their current package will be bumped up to a higher package to enjoy a wider viewing experience," he added.

"For GOtv customers, the offer is available to Lite, Value and Plus customers. To get in on the offer, customers simply need to make sure their subscription is fully paid up," he concluded.