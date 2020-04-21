Zimbabwe: COVID-19 - 65 Zimbabweans Refuse to Quarantine At Belvedere Teachers College

20 April 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Paidamoyo Chipunza

Sixty-five Zimbabweans from the United Kingdom are currently refusing to check-in at Belvedere Teachers College in Harare for compulsory quarantine in line with Government measures in response to potential cases of imported COVID-19.

Government officials on the ground said the 65 individuals are claiming that they have their own resources to check into hotels.

However, most hotels have since suspended bookings and the Government can only transfer them to alternative accommodation at the University of Zimbabwe.

