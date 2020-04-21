Zambia: Cancer Survivor Urges Early Screening

20 April 2020
The Times of Zambia (Ndola)
By Caroline Ngwengwe

A cancer survivor from Choma District in Southern Province has urged women to take cancer screening services offered at health facilities seriously to save their lives.

Ms Vena Muleya was diagnosed with ovary cancer in August 2018, after her stomach started bulging making her look like a woman carrying a full-term pregnancy.

She said the situation forced her to seek medical help from Choma General Hospital, where a scan was done but was referred to Livingstone General Hospital for specialised treatment.

Ms Muleya said the Doctor from Livingstone General Hospital immediately requested her to undergo an operation the following day upon reading the results of the scan obtained from Choma General Hospital.

She said after the operation was conducted, samples were then taken to University Teaching Hospital (UTH) in Lusaka to establish what the problem was.

The results of samples taken to Lusaka revealed that she had stage three cancer and needed to under- go further surgery.

" I was told that I had stage three cancer it felt like being sentenced to death at that moment all hope was lost but i never thought of giving up cause I needed to try my best to fight the disease," she said.

She was then placed on chemotherapy treatment which brought about its own side effects such as hair loss, change in skin colour as the drug burns cells in the body .This was the beginning of her long journey to recovery.

She said in the midst of her illness, the house that assisted her with finances got burnt down after it caught fire in September 2018 posing yet another setback.

She said friends from within Choma formed a group on whatsapp, where they mobilised resources alongside other logistics to enable her seek treatment for cancer in Lusaka.

"I t is not an easy thing to treat cancer because chemotherapy is very strong, one needs to have faith as there is nothing impossible with God," she said.

She said again early this year she had a relapse of cancer after successful treatment earlier on .Her stomach again started to bulge making her experience pain also fluid retention in the process.

The doctors in Lusaka at (UTH) again requested her to resume chemotherapy after being screened but has since finished the round of sessions.

"This is almost two years now from the time I was diagnosed with cancer without any signs or symptoms of the disease .Iam now a living proof that a person can be treated and get healed from cancer," she said.

She has urged the Ministry of Health (MOH) to do more sensitization on cancer for women in rural areas as most of them still opt to seek help from traditional leaders instead of conventional drugs.

She said most women in the rural areas would rather wait until it was too late to treat the disease resulting in deaths which could be prevented because their bodies' immune system had weakened by that time to enable them fight the disease.

"Women need to wake up and help each other on how deadly cancer is, most of the women in rural areas are ignorant about the disease," She said.

She has advised women to take advantage of cancer screening services offered at hospital to detect the disease early when the body still had strength to fight it.

Read the original article on Times of Zambia.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Times of Zambia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Times of Zambia

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
20-Year-Long Manhunt for Brazil Drug Kingpin Ends in Mozambique

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.