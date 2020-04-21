Nigeria: Buhari Thanks Nigerians for Condolence Messages

21 April 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Omololu Ogunmade

Abuja — President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday thanked many callers who condoled with him, the Kyari family and the nation, following the death of his Chief of Staff, Malam Abba Kyari.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, said the president expressed appreciation for their letters of condolence, adherence to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, including maintaining social distancing and staying at home, even as they mourned the deceased.

"By heeding the calls to avoid large gatherings, you are playing a part in the effort to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic," he quoted the president.

The statement listed those who lately sent condolence messages or made phone calls as the Executive Secretariat of the Sahel-Saharan States (CENSAD) and its Executive Secretary, Ambassador Ibrahim Sani Abani; the Head of Service of the Federation, Dr. Folashade Yemi-Esan; the Emir of Bauchi, Dr. Rilwan Sulaiman Adamu; two former ministers, Professor Bolaji Akinyemi and Brigadier-General Mansur Dan Ali (rtd); and an All Progressives Congress leader, Chief Yohanna Dyalop, from Plateau State.

It added that similar messages were received from Ambassador Baba Ahmed Jidda from Beijing, China; His Highness, Ambassador Peter Ogide-Oke; Ambassador Bagudu Hirse; Ambassador Uzo Nwobu; Ambassador Haruna Wando; Ambassador Iliyasu Audu Paragalda from Turkey, as well as Hon. Kaka Bolori, Senator Andy Uba and Senator Saidu Kumo.

It also said the president received messages from Dr. Kabir Usman Kabo; the Director-General, International Centre for Islamic Culture and Education, Alhaji Dahiru Mangal; Chairman, Max Airliners, Alhaji Abdulmunaf Yunusa Sarina; President and Chief Executive Officer of Azman Air, Alhaji Bashir Dalhatu; the Executive Secretary of the Great Green Wall, Dr. Bukar Hassan; as well as the Secretariat of the Surveyors Registration Council of Nigeria.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Tanzanian Fresh Produce Flown to Europe By Ethiopian Airlines

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.