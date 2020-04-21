Mauritius: COVID-19 - Active Cases Drop Below 100

press release

A month after the Covid-19 outbreak in Mauritius, the number of active cases have dropped below 100. To date, confirmed cases stand at 328 including 92 active cases, and 224 Covid-19 patients have recovered.

The Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Kailesh Jagutpal, provided an update of the situation during the daily press briefing of the National Communication Committee on Covid-19, from the seat of his Ministry in Port Louis.

Dr Jagutpal highlighted that his Ministry is closely monitoring the situation and that PCR tests are being carried out systematically in all flu clinics as well as in hospitals to detect suspected cases of the Covid-19. Moreover, he also pointed out that the number of PCR tests carried out daily has increased to 600.

He reassured the population that treatment of Covid-19 patients is being done under specific protocols based on international standards. Furthermore, he announced that some 40 recovered Covid-19 patients have responded positively to his Ministry's request to donate their blood for the plasmapheresis treatment to help patients currently fighting the infection. As at date, four patients have already donated their plasma.

Dr. Jagutpal also indicated that almost 600 tests are carried daily and the results are received on the same day. More tests kits will be available soon and at the outset, mass testing will be carried out among the healthcare personnel and the officers of the Police Force, who are the frontliners in this fight against the Covid-19.

With regard to easing the lockdown, the Minister recalled that several committees have been set up by the Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Jugnauth, to examine all implications related to the resumption of work, public transport and the reopening of schools.

Situation report:

One patient on ventilator

A total of 11 301 PCR tests carried out since the outbreak

14 passengers and 194 medical staff namely frontliners are in the three quarantine centres

Number of patients admitted in the five treatment centres: ENT Hospital- 23 patients; Souillac Hospital-7 patients; Pointe aux Piments Recreational Centre- 3 patients; and the two hotels in the North have 51 patients and 8 patients, respectively

Nine deaths have been recorded

#ResOuLakaz #BeSafeMoris