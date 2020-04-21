Western Sahara: COVID-19 - Eucoco Commends Algeria's Efforts in Support of Western Sahara People

Brussels — European Conference of Support and Solidarity with the Saharawi People (EUCOCO) has welcomed Algerian government's outstanding efforts to provide Saharawi refugee camps with primary commodities, and draw the international community's attention to the increased suffering of Western Sahara people because of the health crisis sparked by the coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak.

In a meeting via video-conference on Friday, a task-force under the chairmanship of Pierre Galand, president of the EUCOCO, the participants took stock of the situation of Western Sahara people in refugee camps, the liberated territories and those under Moroccan occupation.

The meeting brought together many Saharawi representatives and members of the movement of solidarity in Europe and in Algeria.

According to a statement issued at the end of the meeting, the participants underlined the "outstanding efforts of the Algerian government to provide the basic needs to Saharawi refugee camps."

They also stressed Algerian efforts to draw the attention of the international community to the increased suffering of Western Sahara people due to the health crisis stemming from the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"Exile and refugee camps, which are already an isolation, and now the lockdown that deprives them of much of food aid because of the suspension of transport."

Saharawi officials attending the meeting mainly stressed the shortage of food, medicines and water supply difficulties.