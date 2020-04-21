Western Sahara: President of Republic Sends Congratulatory Message to His Zimbabwean Counterpart

Bir-Lahlou — President of the Republic, Secretary-General of the Polisario Front, Brahim Ghali, has sent a congratulatory message to his Zimbabwean counterpart, H.E. Emmerson Mnangagwa, on 40th anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Zimbabwe.

"On behalf of the Sahrawi people and government, I have the pleasure to extend our sincere congratulations to your Excellency and through you to the brotherly people and Government of Zimbabwe on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Zimbabwe," said the President of the Republic.

"Proud of our firm relation, the Sahrawi people and government seize this opportunity to express their satisfaction about the strong relations that bond our liberation movements, ZANU-PF and POLISARIO Front, and bond our two governments and peoples," he added.