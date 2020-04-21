Western Sahara: Sadr Congratulates Namibia On 60th Swapo Founding Anniversary

20 April 2020
Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Bir Lehlu (Liberated Territories) — The Saharawi Head of State sent a congratulatory message this Sunday to his Namibian counterpart SE, Mr. Hage Gottfried Geingob on the occasion of the 60th Anniversary of the founding of the South West African People's Organization (SWAPO).

POLISARIO´s SG, Brahim Gali congratulated the Namibian leader and the SWAPO party for 60th anniversary of its founding recalling that this political formation founded on April 19, 1960 was a movement that fought a long struggle lasted until 1990, concluded with the liberation of this African nation.

The President praised the excellent relations that have historically united both the POLISARIO and SWAPO front and the two countries.

He has laso thanked Namibia for the solidarity and support in the international stages of the Saharawi cause.

On the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the constitution of the Swapo party, the Cuban newspaper Granma had the opportunity to dialogue with the founding father of Namibia, Sam Nujoma.

Nujoma spoke of the ravages of colonial heritage and the importance of unity for the present and the future: "135 years after the infamous Berlin Conference and 56 years since the creation of the Organization for African Unity, the colonial legacy it still remains.

"Culture and unity are important weapons that we must use to undo the heritage of centuries of colonialism in Africa," said Sam Nujoma.SPS

