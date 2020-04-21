Ghana: Absa Bank Supports Students With Soft Skills E-Learning Programme

21 April 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

In line with Absa Bank Ghana's Education and Skills Development programme under its Force for Good agenda, the bank is offering educational support to tertiary students through its free online learning platform, Ready to Work, as they stay home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This is to help tertiary students make the best use of the break, enhance their knowledge and prepare for the world of work even as they stay at home during the COVID-19 period.

The bank has upgraded the Ready to Workweb portal curriculum to enhance students' learning experience as they go through the four modules of the programme namely Work, People, Money and Entrepreneurial Skills.

The Ready to Work programme is Absa Bank Ghana's flagship digital learning curriculum initiative that helps to prepare young people for the transition from school to the world of work. It empowers young people with the skills they need to enhance their employment or self-employment prospects.

Commenting on the initiative, the Marketing and Corporate Relations Director at Absa Bank Ghana, Nana Essilfuah Boison said "As students stay home until COVID-19 is contained, the bank is using this period to keep students productive and prepare them for the future through our Ready To Work online learning platform. This programme will give students insight into contemporary competencies employers expect from new hires as well as develop their skills to become either successful entrepreneurs or employees."

The Ready to Work is an online soft skills programme developed by Absa to prepare the youth for the world of work and includes topics such as Leadership, Entrepreneurship, Emotional Intelligence, Agility, CV Writing, Financial Literacy and Team Work.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Tanzanian Fresh Produce Flown to Europe By Ethiopian Airlines

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.