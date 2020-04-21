Ghana: 6 Shortlisted for FA Technical Director Job

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has disclosed that it had shortlisted six candidates for interview to the vacant Technical Director role.

According to the FA, the candidates comprising three Ghanaians and three expatriates were currently being vetted for the role via video conferencing with the select committee of the GFA.

The Technical Director position became vacant this month following the departure of veteran coach, Samuel Francis Oti Akenteng, whose contract expired at the end of March, 2020.

The role is a prerequisite of FIFA and the FA intends to appoint his successor as soon as possible.

Last month, the GFA opened applications for the position receiving over 100 applicants.

According to the GFA, the new Director will be responsible for the technical development and progress of the association.

His duties would also consist planning and executing a long-term blueprint that integrates a playing style from the development teams, (junior national teams) to the senior sides, Men Senior Team (Black Stars) and Women Senior Team (Black Queens).

The select Committee after the interviews is expected to submit their report to the Executive Council and once their recommendation is approved, the new Technical Director would be announced.