Ghana: GFA Played Part in Kotoko's Woes - Nkoo

The communication team member of the National Circles Council (NCC) of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Joseph Nkoo, says the Ghana Football Association (GFA), cannot be absolved from blame with regard to the current storm in the club over a potential FIFA sanction.

FIFA have ordered Kotoko to pay an amount of $240,000 to Tunisian club Esperance for signing Emmanuel Clottey when the latter was still under contract.

Mr Nkoo conceded that Kotoko breached the rules, but was quick to bare his teeth at the FA "for endorsing the wrong thing."

"The FA failed to also do due diligence before issuing a temporary International Transfer Certificate (ICT) for Kotoko to use the player.

"Indeed, Kotoko waited for the required number of days - which is 15 days, to get the ICT of Emmanuel Clottey before using him," he said.

According to him, the Kotoko management "wrote to the Ghana FA after the elapse of the 15 days to provide us with a temporary ICT to enable the player feature in our matches, which it did."

"I expected the FA as the mother body of all clubs in Ghana to enquire from the Tunisian FA why Esperance refused to send the ICT to Kotoko for the 15 days period.

"The FA refused to double check but issue the temporary ICT to Kotoko, thus making the player eligible to play," the NCC communication member stressed.

He said the Kotoko management cannot take the blame alone "after our mother body had given us the go ahead."