Ghana: Opera Launches News Hub in Ghana

Opera, one of the world's major browser developers and a leading internet consumer brand, has launched its new Opera News Hub, in Ghana.

The launch of Opera News Hub enables Ghanaian authors and bloggers with easier ways to produce, distribute, and monetise their original online content to a large and active audience.

"Opera News Hub is easy to use and allows content creators to set up their online content in minutes. Once the login and registration process is completed, Opera News Hub allows you to create an article where you can edit the text and images according to the goals of your publication," a statement issued by the company said.

"Opera News Hub connects seamlessly with other Opera mobile applications, particularly the popular Opera Mini browser and the standalone news app, Opera News. This means that content creators who choose Opera News Hub will be able to reach a new international audience, expand their online visibility, increase their fan base on social media channels, and run their own online publications across the various Opera mobile products," the statement said.

Opera News Hub was initially launched in Lagos, Nigeria in October 2019. In less than six months, more than 40,000 African content creators have joined the platform and are uploading thousands of articles to it every day.

In Ghana, the platform aims to enable an environment where writers and content creators can express themselves, and tell their local stories to the world while generating revenue with each article they publish.

Ghana joins the list of countries where Opera News Hub is available. Ghanaian content creators will now be part of the fastest growing online editorial platform across Africa, and will join the exclusive list of content creators in Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, Ivory Coast and Egypt.

Content creators that are already using other social media platforms to share their content can link their social media profiles to their own website in Opera News Hub to increase their traffic and profile views.

The Opera News Hub platform also allows authors and bloggers to keep track of their publication traffic, helping them better understand the topics that their audiences are primarily interested in.