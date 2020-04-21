Ghana: GFA Offices Remain Closed

Offices of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) across the country including the headquarters in Accra remain shut for business despite government's decision to lift the partial lockdown in the Greater Accra, Greater Kumasi and Kasoa environs.

This was contained in a statement released by the FA yesterday, few hours after the announcement of the removal of the lockdown.

President Akufo-Addo on Sunday lifted the partial ban that restricted movement of people and forced businesses to close down for three weeks.

However, the football governing body contended that the decision to remain locked was based on government's directive banning public gathering of 25 or more persons that was still in force.

The GFA entreated its members including clubs, Regional Football Associations (RFA) and stakeholders to continue utilizing the online systems of the FA (email, Registration System - FIFA Connect etc) to communicate with the secretariat.

The release also advised football clubs to strictly comply with the ban on gathering and sporting activities, reiterating that group training was still not allowed until the ban on social gathering was lifted by government.