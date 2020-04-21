Cameroon: Presidential Decree Decongesting Prisons - Human Rights Commission Appreciates Move

In a release, the Commission describes the decision as a response to UN agencies, rights groups and civil society organisations to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in detention centres.

On April 15, 2020, the President of the Republic, Paul Biya signed a decree to commute and remit sentences of prisoners, a decision which the National Commission on Human Rights and Freedoms (NCHEF) has welcomed saying it portrays the President's concern to guarantee the right to life and to health of persons deprived of certain liberties in Cameroon due to some offenses committed. The April 17 release signed by the Chairperson of the Commission, Dr. Divine Banda Chemuta states the presidential act is a response to recent calls from United Nations agencies, the Human Rights Commission in Cameroon, civil society organisations and other stakeholders to adopt possible measures aimed at suppressing COVID-19 in places of detention. In order to curb the spread of the virus in places of detention, the Rights Commission recommends the adoption of certain actions on behalf of other categories of inmates especially the elderly who are considered most vulnerable to the virus, those awaiting trail which according to the Commission constitute a majority of the prison population in Cameroon, and persons under prosecution for minor offences. The Commission in the same communiqué also encourages prison authorities to ensure strict control of access to prisons, improve sanitary measures in these prisons, make available and in sufficient quantity the necessary protective equipment for prison staff and inmates. "The Commission further calls on the Ministry of Justice to continue exploring other options in preventing the spread of this virus and reducing the overcrowded prison population. These include accelerating the judgement of cases pending before competent courts, relocating inmates from over populated prisons to less populated ones, and alternate measures to deprivation of liberty," partly reads the release. The release concludes by applauding the commitment of health care providers attending to patients with the virus and calls on Cameroonians to strictly respect the barrier measures adopted by the government to fight the pandemic.

