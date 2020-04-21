Cameroon: Commutation, Remission of Sentences - Beneficiaries Begin Leaving Prisons

The implementation of the Presidential decree of April 15, 2020 to commute and remit sentences is effective throughout the national territory.

Some persons whose sentences became final as at when President Paul Biya signed decree No. 2020/193 of 15 April 2020 to commute and remit sentences have started benefiting from the presidential measures. The decree specified that the Minister of State, Minister of Justice, Keeper of the Seals is responsible for its implementation. Echoes from prisons across the country indicate that State Counsels and penitentiary administration officials following the instructions of the Justice Minister have been active on the field holding several commission sessions to determine those qualified to benefit from the decree and the nature which can either be a reduction of prison sentences or simple liberation from prison. Some of the commissions started holding their sessions on the heels of the signing of the decree and did not have rest over the weekend for the decree had to be implemented within the shortest time possible. This is because President Paul Biya instructed that the commutation shall take effect from the date of signature of the decree. Reports say some inmates have already been freed. The beneficiaries of the presidential measure are persons whose sentences have become final as at April 15, 2020. The highest beneficiaries of the measure are persons who have been initially sentenced to death as their sentences have been commuted to life imprisonment and those who were initially sentenced to life imprisonment would see their sentences commuted to 25 years. The lowest in the ladder are persons who have benefitted from one year remission of sentences. These are those who have served a term of imprisonment below or equal to three years, as well as those who were initially sentenced to a term of imprisonment of below or equal to three years. Minors within the meaning of criminal law who have been sentenced shall in addition benefit from one third of the applicable remission. The President of the Republic in Article 4 of the decree states the categories of inmates who would not be beneficiaries. They include: fugitives at the date of signature of the decree; recidivist offenders; persons imprisoned and sentenced for an offence committed while in detention. Also excluded from the measure are persons sentenced for offences such as : the security of the State ; offences classified as acts of terrorism ; misappropriation of public property ; corruption, indulgence , favour, procuring favouritism, influence and interest in grant ; undue influence and undue demand, counterfeit note ; customs or tax fraud ; fraud in official and other examinations ; fraudulent export of currency ; illegal possession and trafficking of toxic waste ; illegal possession and trafficking of narcotic ; breaches against legislation on arms ; breaches against forestry legislation ; torture and rape, sexual assault and paedophilia.