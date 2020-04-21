Cameroon: Presidential Clemency - 608 Inmates Freed From Douala Prison

They were given their discharge papers and let out of prison in a ceremony presided by the Regional Delegate for Penitentiary Administration.

Some 608 inmates of the 770 beneficiaries of the Presidential clemency on the remittance of sentences of the Douala Central Prison, regained their freedom in a ceremony presided over by the Regional Delegate of Penitentiary Administration in the presence of the Prison Director, Thierry Joel Pambou Fopa. Talking to the detainees prior to their release, the Regional Delegate, Wantoh Francis Teih, said the only way the beneficiaries of the Presidential clemency can thank the Head of State, is by becoming good and responsible citizens. He said he knew social reinsertion will be difficult but it should not be an excuse to seek the easy way out and resort to crime. A huge crowd turned out outside the prison gate, obstructing traffic as the population applauded as each inmate took the discharge paper and walked out of the gate to freedom with all their belongings at times only in plastic bag. The oldest prisoners received applause even from the warders who stood on both sides of the entrance as if observing a guard of honour. "Let President Paul Biya live for one hundred years", shouted a lady as she walked out of prison. Another one was bitter that he had a simple land disputed which landed him in prison for 20 years and instead thanked corona virus for occasioning his release. But much of the testimonies were in gratitude to the President with some promising never to repeat what took them to prison in the first place. According to statistics provided by the Prison Administrator, Thierry Joel Pambou Fopa, a total of 770 inmates benefited from the remittance of sentences, but 608 were freed. The remaining 162 are those who after the reduction of their sentences, still have time to serve and will be released subsequently as their time comes to maturity. The Presidential clemency has reduced the prison population at the New Bell Central Prison from 3,473 to 2,865. Among them are 480 people already sentenced and 2,385 awaiting trial.