Cameroon: Reconstruction of NW/SW Regions - Stakeholders Adopt Operational Plan

They met in Yaounde yesterday April 20, 2020 under the Chairmanship of the National Coordinator, Paul Tasong, and agreed that priorities will be geographical to communities with less security challenges.

Key actors involved in the Presidential Plan for the Reconstruction and Development of the North West and South West Regions (PPRD-NW/SW) have met and adopted a plan on the guiding and operational principles of intervention in the two regions. The April 20, 2020 meeting at the Ministry of the Economy, Planning and Regional Development (MINEPAT) was chaired by the National Coordinator of the plan, Paul Tasong in the company of his Deputy, UN Resident Coordinator and the Resident Representatives of UNDP, UNESCO and OCHA. Expatiating on the plan, Minister Paul Tasong said three core areas have been identified for intervention in the two regions namely; rehabilitation and development of basic infrastructure, economic revitalization and the promotion of social cohesion. "All three areas are of equal importance. The moment we are sure that the security conditions in any locality makes it possible for us to work that is where our priority goes. Simply put, our priorities will be geographical. Those communities which are ready to receive our investments that is where we will go," he stated. For the UN Resident Coordinator who is also Humanitarian Coordinator in Cameroon, Allegra Baiocchi, stakeholders during the meeting looked at strategic areas of intervention and how to deliver the programme while making sure positive quick results are obtained. "So we talked about the importance of prioritizing, flexibility and making sure that this programme will also help bring peace dividence and stability to the two regions. You know we have had humanitarian response in the region for two years and we have to give better livelihood to the people in those two regions and I think this programme will help us do that," she noted. Presenting an overview of the programme, the Deputy Resident Represented of UNDP, Alassan Ba, said a humanist approach with defined engagement principles of human rights will be used. Guiding principles, he noted, take into consideration all clusters of human life with the objective of revamping social and economic activities in the two region. As per financing, the plan is estimated to swallow FCFA 89 billion with government providing between 15 to 20 per cent of the total sum and has already made available FCFA 8.9 billion for this year. UNDP is the Implementing Officer of the programme with security being the main key factor to facilitate the implementation process.