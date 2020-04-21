Namibia: New Hardap Governor Aims for Prosperity

20 April 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Luqman Cloete

New Hardap governor Salomon April says he will hit the ground running when it comes to addressing the region's unemployment and health challenges.

April officially took office on Monday.

The Namibian recently sat down with him about his plans for the region.

Before being appointed as governor, April was the National Heritage Council director for over a decade.

He said his priority will be to assess conditions on the ground in the region he described as "submerged in socio-economic and political challenges". This includes analysis of development projects initiated by the former governor, political heads and key stakeholders, he said.

April said the biggest challenges the region faces are extremely high unemployment, a huge housing backlog and few if not no proper ablution facilities.

In tackling these challenges he said he would focus on the establishment of healthcare facilities and sufficient medical staff.

April said the necessity of such facilities cannot be over-emphasised.

He said challenges on the education front include balancing human capital, infrastructure, and financial and logistical resources.

"What I will bring with me is leadership and management. I regard myself a leader because leadership is about change and movement," the governor said.

April said one of his long-term goals is having a prosperous region that contributes substantively to the country's gross domestic product (GDP), the cultivation of government programmes, and allowing people to play an active role in their own development agenda.

The new Hardap governor said he will listen to the people's concerns by having regular meetings and using other communication platforms.

To promote innovation in the region, April said: "Many people dream of many things, thus innovation cannot be an activity I would take up single-handedly.

"I know of well-qualified and experienced people in the Hardap region, and would involve them in initiatives like establishing a thinktank and consultative platforms . . ," he said.

April said the biggest enabler is human capital and financial resources, and conceded these would be some of the biggest obstacles he may encounter. To address this he said he needs to create space and possibilities to build the region's capacity. [email protected]

