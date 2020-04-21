Zimbabwe: Liquid Telecom Supports Govt in COVID-19 Fights

Liquid Telecom Zimbabwe has provided financial support, expertise and technology for a dedicated national toll-free '2023' helpline and call centre recently launched by H.E President Emmerson Mnangagwa to support citizens, and especially the most vulnerable and isolated during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The toll-free '2023' helpline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week providing the nation with reliable and up-to-date knowledge about COVID-19, while also safeguarding them against a backdrop of increasing fake news and misinformation.

Anyone using the helpline will have access to accurate information, including COVID-19 prevention measures, recognising and managing symptoms and how to self-isolate. The helpline is not a one-off initiative and will be available for some time as a single go-to-point for information offering all kinds of support.

"Liquid Telecom has quickly and effectively responded to the 'COVID-19 Zimbabwe National Preparedness and Response

Plan' (NPRP) announced by H.E President Mnangagwa on 19 March calling on companies to contribute to the national cause.

Maintaining connectivity is an essential requirement in responding to a crisis that has disrupted our routines and daily lives inconceivably. Reliable, up-to-date information, provided by qualified experts at the end of the national toll-free '2023' helpline is vital as the Government continues to provide support, especially to the most vulnerable in light of the pandemic." Said Wellington Makamure, CEO, Liquid Telecom Southern Africa.

Liquid Telecom Zimbabwe established the national toll-free '2023' helpline and call centre in partnership with Innscor Africa and Kamba Technologies. Liquid Telecom's direct contribution includes set-up costs of the telecom infrastructure, which includes the provision of phone lines, call centre equipment and bandwidth via a 50Mbps dedicated link.

"Although times are difficult, I would like to take this opportunity to wish all our brothers and sisters good health and happiness as we mark 40 years of independence. The more we support one another during this crisis, the better." Continued Mr Makamure.

Liquid Telecom has reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining network and system continuity for all of its customers throughout the disruptions caused by the COVID-19. The company is leveraging its remote working capability that allows key personnel to continue to provide support and service as close as is possible to normal.