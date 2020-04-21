Zimbabwe: COVID-19 - 200 More Tests Kits for Masvingo

Masvingo province has received a second consignment of 200 rapid results test kits as Government moves to make sure that more people get tested for the deadly novel coronavirus and curb its spread.

The province exhausted its initial allocation of 200 rapid results test kits last week after expanding the fight against the deadly virus to remote areas.

Masvingo is still to record its first Covid-19 case with all results from tests conducted coming out negative. Provincial Medical Director Dr Amadeous Shamu said testing for Covid-19 was being expanded to make sure the spread of the disease was contained.

Testing enables those positive with Covid-19 to be isolated early and get treatment under quarantine before they infect more people.

"We are expanding our testing for Covid-19 to all parts of the province as Government continues to avail more test kits. We got an initial batch of 200 rapid results test kits and we have already exhausted them."

"Today (Sunday) I am happy to announce that we have received another batch of 200 test kits which is a positive development in our fight against the spread of this virus."

The province expected Government and its partners to continue availing more test kits so that Masvingo remains on top of the Covid-19 virus.

"So far all the tests that we conducted have tested negative. We have eight more samples that we have sent to the national testing centre in Harare and we are waiting for results," said Dr Shamu.

He said a pregnant Zaka woman who showed some mild symptoms of the disease at Musiso Mission Hospital and tested positive for Covid-19 after testing using rapid results kits came out negative after she took the test for the second time.