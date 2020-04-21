Namibia: Powercom Denounce 5G Rumours

20 April 2020
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

Powercom Pty Ltd have said any link between COVID19 and 5G technology and its alleged roll-out on their towers are completely unfounded.

These rumours, which have been focused particularly on the 19 towers that PowerCom was in the process of construction, are part of a global conspiracy which spilled over to Namibia.

Chief Executive Officer of PowerCom, Alisa Amupolo said there is no basis for those comments, with the construction of 19 new towers this year merely coincidental to the outbreak, moreover no corroborating evidence has ever been supplied to link 5G and COVID-19.

"We have not received application for 5G technologies on our towers, though we can not rule out such applications in future when Namibian operators are ready to roll out 5G and it has been firmly established that there is no connection between the COVID-19 outbreak and 5G technology," she added.

Amupolo explained that during their on-boarding process of all operators on the towers, they received approval by the regulator which issues Spectrum and also conduct Typo approval and it has been established that 5G is not the cause of COVID-19.

"Spreading of inaccurate information can become very dangerous, as it can lead to people vandalising or physically damaging our infrastructure and many businesses are currently dependent on the communications infrastructure we provide, especially during the national lock-down where there is a shift to remote working and e-learning," Amupolo added.

Amupolo highlighted that they are currently only operating in the passive infrastructure space, offering physical infrastructure and not active infrastructure. "At present, we do not host any 5G equipment on our towers because there is no 5G yet available in Namibia and we are assessing how to future proof our infrastructure to allow tower clients to roll-out 5G services in the imminent future," she said.

She made reference to other operators including the Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia (CRAN), the Mobile Telecommunications (MTC) and Telecom Namibia who have also criticised the circulation of the conspiracy which is causing unnecessary confusion and panic at a critical time where uptime, reliability and agility of communication infrastructure is critical in the fight against the pandemic.

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibia Economist

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Tanzanian Fresh Produce Flown to Europe By Ethiopian Airlines

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.