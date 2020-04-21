Namibia: Freak Accident Kills Man At Namport

A 57-year-old man was killed at the Walvis Bay harbour on Friday during an attempt to jumpstart an imported truck on a vessel.

The Erongo police identified him as Moses Uiseb, an employee of Grindrod Namibia Stevedoring working at Namport's premises.

Uiseb was with two colleagues when the accident happened.

"During the process of jumpstarting, the deceased was allegedly in front of the truck using a big battery to jumpstart [the vehicle] while his colleague was behind the steering wheel in the truck. It is suspected the truck was in gear and when it was started, it lurched forward, knocked down the deceased and ran him over. He died on the scene," said deputy commissioner Erastus Iikuyu, Erongo crime investigations coordinator, adding the man's next of kin have been informed of the incident.

The colleague who was behind the steering wheel allegedly does not have a driver's licence and was arrested on charges of culpable homicide, reckless or negligent driving and driving a motor vehicle without a driver's licence.

He is expected to appear in the Walvis Bay Magistrate's Court today.

Namport acting CEO Kavin Harry confirmed the incident.

According to a statement released by him on Friday, Grindrod Namibia Stevedoring is a third party service provider to shipping lines at the port of Walvis Bay.

The accident occurred at around 08h30 on Friday, and operations were discontinued to allow for investigations and trauma counselling.

"On behalf of Namport, we wish the bereaved family, the employer and co-workers our deepest condolences," said Harry.

REMAINS DISCOVERED

Meanwhile, the remains of a man who went missing with two others between Uis and Brandberg last month was discovered on Thursday.

According to Iikuyu, a goat herder reported the find to the police at Uis on Friday.

He discovered the human remains at farm De Rust some 65 kilometres from Uis in the Ugab River.

"The scene was visited by the police and they discovered a blanket, boots, socks, a dark blue cap, a red overall, and a bag. There were also a few scattered bones, intestines, and a lower jaw - all suspected to be from a human. lt is suspected the victim was attacked and killed by wild animals," Iikuyu said.

He said the description of the clothing matched that of Sean Gomiseb (26), one of the three people reported missing last month.

Forensic investigations are being done to confirm this, and his next of kin have been informed.

According to Iikuyu, a driver from Gobabis was hired on 20 March by three San men, Uniseb David Ou Nanab (46), Kheinamseb Abraham (35) and Gomiseb, to transport them to Uis and the Brandberg mountain to mine for precious stones.

Upon arrival at Uis they proceeded to farm /Aruxa-Ams where they stayed overnight.

The next day the party drove towards Brandberg mountain, but according to the driver's police statement, they got lost and came across lions and elephants - hence they turned back.

On the way back, their fuel ran out and they spent the night in the area.

The next morning the three men who hired the driver walked towards Uis, but never reached it or farm /Aruxa-Ams.

According to the report, the footprints of the three men left the road, walking northwards behind Brandberg instead of facing eastwards towards Uis.

Iikuyu said the other two men were still missing and a search team was sent to the area where the remains were discovered.