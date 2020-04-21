Zimbabwe: Vendors Condemn Demolition of Market Stalls

Some of the deserted stalls in Mbare on day 1 of COVID-19 lockdown in Harare

The Vendors Initiative for Social and Economic Transformation (Viset) has condemned the recent demolition of informal traders market stalls by the City of Harare.

In a statement the informal traders organisation said it is reckless for council to take advantage of COVID-19 and execute livelihood threatening actions.

"Viset would like to condemn in the strongest of terms the callous decision by the City of Harare to demolish informal traders markets in Mbare, Harare. It would be very irresponsible and reckless for authorities to take advantage of the COVID-19 inspired lockdown to execute livelihoods threatening operations like what we witnessed in Mbare.

"Viset is opposed to any intervention that is not inclusive and barbaric. We believe as an organisation that the government has a responsibility to decongest the cities and confine informal trading to designated sites, but we maintain that this has to be done in a manner that does not infringe on street vendors right to livelihoods," said the informal traders organisation

Viset said council's action were a deliberate violation of human rights which must be avoided.

"It is VISET's long-held position that the manner in which vendors are removed from their vending sites without the provision of a clear alternative is a flagrant human rights violation and must be avoided. Under Section 64 of the constitution, citizens have a right to freely choose a trade or occupation. Although the exercise of this freedom may be limited by law, this limitation is a guided limitation and must be justified,"

The vendors organisation added "We are of the opinion that, under the prevailing circumstances, the limitation is not justifiable as it has led to untold suffering of millions of vendors in Zimbabwe. The operation by the City of Harare and indeed other municipalities across the country has left vendors and their families, drawn from the most economically marginalized and vulnerable sectors of Zimbabwean society, without any source of livelihood in the face of this COVID-19 inspired lockdown.

In other countries such as India, South Africa, Namibia and Kenya, Viset said the vending challenge was overcome amicably without the use of force.

"We have suggested before that the Harare City Council and indeed other local authorities from across the country prioritize the creation of enough vending stalls and as VISET we suggest the "Zoning" of streets, a method that worked in other countries"

City Council authorities demolished what they termed illegal stalls in Harare's Mbare and Highfields areas. Council took advantage of the lockdown to clear the stalls which have been sprouting in the high density suburbs.