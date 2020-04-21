Namibia: Keetmans CEO Faces the Axe

THE Keetmanshoop Town Council has instituted disciplinary action against its chief executive, Desmond Basson, a few months after renewing his five-year employment contract.

The council last Thursday resolved to charge Basson of gross negligence, non-compliance with the Local Authorities Act and fiduciary as well as statutory duties and responsibilities.

Sources also said council had sought ministerial approval to initiate the disciplinary proceedings.

The council's move came shortly after its chairperson, Gaudentencia Kröhne, of Swapo, suggested during a meeting last Tuesday that the CEO be suspended on the grounds of a 17-count disciplinary charge sheet.

But, according to sources, five of the seven-member council, of which Swapo has five seats, rejected her call.

Swapo councillors Gabriel Freyer, Hilia Titus and Veronica Asino and opposition party councillors Hansie Esterhuyse (RDP) and Charles Pieters (PDM) rejected the move to suspend the CEO.

The Namibian understands only councillor Ernst Jash, of Swapo, supported Kröhne, who, according to council insiders, is hellbent on getting rid of the CEO.

Those who rejected suspension contended that Tuesday's meeting was meant to hear and discuss legal advice on whether or not to suspend Basson regarding the appointment of MaxProf (Pty) Ltd.

This was done without council resolution to reconcile the council's inland revenue office VAT returns. Tuesday's council meeting was postponed to Thursday because of a deadlock on the suspension motion.

Sources said Thursday's council meeting resolved to start the disciplinary action after consultations among Swapo councillors.

The charge sheet seen by The Namibian accuses the CEO of gross negligence and non-compliance of the Local Authority Act.

The non-compliance charges are that the CEO used Built Together funds amounting to N$2,9 million for other purposes during the 2017 and 2018 financial periods.

The charge sheet further accuses the CEO of failing to submit council financial statements to the auditor general's office on time, while also failing to attend to interim valuation of improved consolidated and subdivided properties since 2015.

The CEO is accused of failing to implement 5% of the assessment levies for 2017 and 2018, and also of causing council to accumulate a deficit of N$34,6 million between the 2015 and 2018 financial years, and over-expenditure on overtime of N$2,5 million for the financial year ended 30 June 2018. The total overtime expenditure from July 2019 to February 2020 was N$346 660.

The CEO allegedly entered a cession and refund agreement with Duma Tau Property developers and signed a service agreement with MaxProf (Pty) Ltd without council endorsement.

Because of this, the service agreement Basson struck with MassProf (Pty) Ltd, a company which specialises in VAT returns reconciliation, cost council N$1,5 million.

Basson allegedly also facilitated the sale of erven to staff member Theopauline Mack without ministerial approval, and misrepresented to council information regarding the sale of Erf 2321 to chief magistrate Philanda Christiaans, wife of the council's finance strategic executive, Jegg Christiaans.

He also allegedly transferred a number of plots to Duma Tau Property developers in 2018 without any ministerial approval, and had overpaid Redforce, a company that had rendered debt collection services to the council.

Basson allegedly also signed employment terms for the council's former HR manager, Leon Herman, in 2019 and failed to conclude an agreement with Gigi's Construction, which resulted in council bulk services costing thousands of dollars more.

The Namibian on Thursday sent questions regarding disciplinary action to Kröhne, but she referred them to council spokesperson Dawn Kruger.

Kruger had not responded to questions sent to her by the time of going to press.

Basson on Thursday said he had not yet received the disciplinary charge sheet.

"I only heard disciplinary charges were drawn up against me," he added.