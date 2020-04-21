Algeria: President Tebboune Installs Mesbah As Head of Agency of International Cooperation for Solidarity and Development

Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune, has installed Monday Mohamed Chafik Mesbah as General Manager of the Algerian Agency of International Cooperation for solidarity and development (ALDEC), created under a presidential decree, said a communiqué of the presidency of the Republic.

In an address to the African Union Summit of February, 9th in Addis Ababa, President Tebboune had announced the creation of the ALDEC, said the communiqué.

The main mission of this agency will be to contribute in elaborating and executing the national policy for international cooperation in the economic, social, humanitarian, cultural, religious, educational, scientific and technical fields, in addition to promoting the role of national skills established abroad and the establishment of relations with the scientific community and Algerian businessmen established abroad.

It will also develop cooperative relations with similar international bodies and the achievement of studies on business intelligence in their area of competence, added the source.

Holder of a PhD in political science at the University of Algiers, Mohamed Chafik Mesbah has held several positions of responsibility within the State, concluded the source.