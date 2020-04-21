Guinea Bissau: China to Continue to Support Guinea-Bissau in Fight Against COVID-19 - Ambassador

In an interview with Guinea-Bissau National Radio (GNR), Jin recalled "the good historical cooperation that has linked the two countries for years."

"China and Guinea-Bissau have always walked together and maintained relations of trust and brotherhood," he said.

"China has already supplied medical equipment to Guinea-Bissau through the Jack Ma and Alibaba foundations, in order to effectively combat the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic," the ambassador told GNR.

According to Jin, Guinea-Bissau will receive another batch of medical supplies from China, which will contain various materials that the country currently needs.

"China will share its anti-pandemic expertise and experience with the people of Guinea-Bissau," Jin said, adding that his country will remain alongside Guinea-Bissau to fight COVID-19 together until the end of the pandemic.

He noted that "China will continue its projects in Guinea-Bissau" after the health crisis.