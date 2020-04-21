Nigeria: Coronavirus - Lagos Records Two More Deaths

21 April 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ifeoluwa Adediran

Two more patients have died from <a target="_blank" href="https://www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus">coronavirus</a> infection on Monday in Lagos State, an official has said.

Akin Abayomi, the Lagos State Commissioner for Health said on Tuesday that the patients were a 45-year-old male and a 36-year old female.

Although Lagos did not record new confirmed cases on Monday, two fatalities were recorded, bringing the total deaths from COVID-19 to 16 in the state.

"No new case of #COVID19 was confirmed in Lagos on 20th April, 2020.

"However, COVID19 related deaths were recorded in Lagos. One of the deceased was a 45 years old Nigerian; male who returned from India in January, 2020.

"The second death involved a 36-year-old Nigerian; female with severe underlying health condition(s). She had no history of travel or contact with any #COVID19 confirmed case," he wrote.

The Commissioner did not disclose where the 45-year-old patient who returned from India in January imported the infection or locally contracted the virus.

It is also unknown if the patients died at private or state facilities.

As of Thursday, Lagos has 379 confirmed cases of coronavirus, 260 active cases, 98 discharged, two evacuated cases, three transferred cases and 16 deaths.

Mr Abayomi urged Lagosians to remain vigilant and report any concern about COVID-19 infection in local communities to the health ministry by calling 08000CORONA.

