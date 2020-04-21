Uganda: 54 Kalangala Residents Leave Quarantine Centre

21 April 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Sylvester Ssemugenyi

Kalangala — After spending 23 days in institutional quarantine at Bishop Dunstan Memorial Secondary in Kalangala District, 54 people have been discharged after testing negative for COVID-19 three times.

They were discharged a day after staging a strike over poor feeding and miserable accommodation at the quarantine centre which is managed by the district COVID-19 taskforce.

Those discharged were picked up from Senero- Beta, Lukindi, Kasekulo, Banga and Bumangi in Kalangala Town Council.

These are areas where a civil engineer who tested positive for COVID-19, reportedly visited after turning from the US on March 12.

Dr Hilary Bitakaramire, the district health officer, said on Tuesday that they tested samples from the members of the group three times as per Ministry of Health guidelines and they all tested negative for COVID-19.

"That's why they are discharged. We apologise for the delay since we were still processing their discharge certificates," he said.

Uganda coronavirus cases stand at 56 with 17 active cases and 38 recovered.

The latest case that was confirmed on Monday, is a 46-year-old Burundian refugee who entered Uganda through Tanzania.

Kalangala District chairperson, Mr Willy Lugoloobi said the quarantine centre would is still open until they get instructions from the Ministry of Health.

He said that the centre was established on March 29 after the first case of Covid-19 was registered and 139 people were identified as contacts.

Fifty four people were quarantined and 85 people were asked to observe self-isolation at their homes, while being monitored by village chairpersons.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Tanzanian Fresh Produce Flown to Europe By Ethiopian Airlines

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.