Malawi: Bushiri Launches ECG Online Church, Over 6 Million Join Worldwide

20 April 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Chomi Khumalo

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, on Sunday, the 19th of April, 2020, launched the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) online church service and over 6 million people joined it worldwide.

The move is an intelligent and timely response to the suspension of physical church gatherings due to the raging coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Prophet Bushiri explains how his online church works.

"ECG Church Members and followers across the world become part of the church services through subscribing to Major 1 Connect, an Application which helps them joining the video conferencing hosted by Prophet Bushiri in his studios in South Africa.

"Through the video conferencing, those connected are able to interact with the Prophet, just like a normal physical church gathering. They are able to talk with the Prophet and, most important of it all, to pray with him as their number one prayer partner.

"The video conference is then broadcasted LIVE on Prophetic Channel TV, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter handle of the church," said Prophet Bushiri.

During the launch on Sunday about 7 000 connected directly through Major 1 Connect and over 6 million joined through connecting with live broadcasts on Prophet Channel Tv, You Tube and Facebook.

More than 25 000 people are expected to connect directly through Major 1 Connect in the coming service.

The ECG Church is happy with the innovation as it provides a platform of praise and worship that is safe, one that keeps people in their homes, in the wake of COVID-19.

"The live church services broadcasting will be conducted every Monday Diplomatic, Friday Midweek services from 20:00 CAT and Sunday Service from 10:00 in the morning," Bushiri said.

The Major 1 Connect Application can be found on AppStore and Google Store.

