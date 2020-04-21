Namibia: NPL Makes U-Turn On Pro Culling, Eyes COVID-19 Relief

The MTC Namibia Premier League on Sunday backtracked on a decision to terminate the employment contract of its public relations officer Andre Gariseb.

Gariseb was set to be the first casualty of the "detrimental economic impact on NPL" caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The league, which has not received funds from title sponsor MTC since the end of the 2018/19 season, announced it will slash all staff basic salaries by 25% "to ensure financial viability and protect the long-term employment" as an alternative to "terminating the fixed-term contracts as initially resolved".

A day earlier, NPL chairperson Patrick Kauta had informed clubs they had decided to terminate Gariseb's "contract effective end of April", while the remaining staff would continue with reduced remuneration "effective immediately until end of June 2020".

No reason was given for reneging on the retrenchment.

"The salary deductions do not affect medical aid or any staff earning less than N$15 000 per month. This decision is necessary for the health of the league and ensures that important work of the league proceeds," Gariseb said in a statement.

His contract, and that of chief executive officer Harald Fülle, was extended to the end of May 2020.

"Further extension is dependent on performance review and the commencement of football activities," Gariseb said.

"The NPL is thankful to FNB for their financial support which has made continued operations of the league possible."

The NPL's perilous financial status is down to it waging war on the Namibia Football Association, with the long-running battle score presently 3-0 in favour of the mother body. The påower tussle has not only staved off its chief backer, MTC, but plunged hundreds of footballers into the unemployment pit due to the continued absence of football.

The NPL has so far lost High Court and Supreme Court appeals, while the NFA Congress in February upheld its affiliate's suspension over continued subordination.

The league body has since taken its grievance to the Court of Arbitration for Sports, and while a verdict is months away, the widely-documented destitute footballers' battle to make ends meet is contemporary.

Clubs rely heavily on the N$114 280 monthly grants from the NPL to get through a season. The grants account for the majority of the N$15 million and N$5 million sponsorship by MTC and FNB per the season.

In his memo to members on Saturday, Kauta said the NPL had applied to benefit from government's N$8,1 billion economic stimulus and relief package towards mitigating the impact of COVID-19 on the economy and households.

Government pledged a once-off payment of N$750 to the unemployed and those who lost employment in both the informal and formal sectors.

However, chances that football players will benefit from the emergency fund through their trade are remote, Namibia Sports Commission chief administrator Freddy Mwiya said.

Especially because they may already have received the N$750.

"I'm compiling a motivation letter for sports which I will submit tomorrow. For others like rugby or cricket, it's a straightforward thing. With football, it will be a little bit of a challenge," Mwiya said.

"For football, we've received more than 200 names already. But obviously they did not lose employment because of the coronavirus. They don't have contracts as there has been no football in the country since last year because of this dispute," he explained.

"In the motivation, I will say that unfortunately these guys don't have contracts because they are not even registered with the Social Security Commission.

"Then again, you might have some players who still have contracts and he was getting maybe N$15 000, so to give that person a N$750 subsidy obviously will not be able to cover his costs.

"This is a learning curve, that in future teams must register the players with the Social Security Commission and other entities," he explained.

Furthermore, Kauta said that clubs' snubbing instructions to register players by 20 February means the NPL is unable to provide accurate data to government.

"This failure is making the efforts of the NPL particularly difficult to assess and obtain a stimulus package for players. The NPL as a result, does not have specific details of numbers to work with. Consequently, we write that you provide us by Monday [today] with a copy of your clubs' registration with the Social Security Commission and all registered players thereunder with their respective ID numbers," Kauta urged.

"The NPL engaged SSC and the Sports Commission for a stimulus package, but urgently needs the above information. If you fail to submit such information to the NPL CEO, your club will be excluded. Please take note that the aim is to assist the players and your staff."