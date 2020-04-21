Kenya: FKF - We Have No Money to Pay Amrouche

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa is resigned to fate that the country will most likely not feature in the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

Just as it happened with Zimbabwe in 2015, football's world governing is expected to expel Kenya from this international competition on Friday for failing to pay former Harambee Stars coach Adel Amrouche Sh109 million.

The Zurich-based body and the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne found FKF guilty of dismissing the Belgian without following due procedure and also severally defaulting in paying off his Sh109 million compensation package.

"We were told to pay the money by this Thursday (April 23rd) but we have been unable to. We have written to Fifa and it is unlikely they will listen to us," explained Mwendwa.

"So, I am telling Kenyans that it is highly likely we will not be competing in the Qatar World Cup qualifiers. This is unfortunate but it is not the end of the world because we have other competitions including the Africa Nations Cup qualification matches for both men and women, plus several youth competitions."

And despite Sports CS Amina Mohamed categorically stating her Ministry will not pay Amrouche, Mwendwa maintained that only the government was capable of bailing out Kenyan football at this time.

"It is our opinion that the federation paying one person Sh109 million will not be easy. We have explained that to Fifa so the only option is government but as you are aware, the coronavirus has halted several activities and there isn't much happening now."

Kenya has been pooled alongside neighbours Uganda, Rwanda plus West African powerhouse Mali in the qualifiers which commence later this year.