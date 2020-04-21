Kenya: FKF - We Have No Money to Pay Amrouche

21 April 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By David Kwalimwa

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa is resigned to fate that the country will most likely not feature in the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

Just as it happened with Zimbabwe in 2015, football's world governing is expected to expel Kenya from this international competition on Friday for failing to pay former Harambee Stars coach Adel Amrouche Sh109 million.

The Zurich-based body and the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne found FKF guilty of dismissing the Belgian without following due procedure and also severally defaulting in paying off his Sh109 million compensation package.

"We were told to pay the money by this Thursday (April 23rd) but we have been unable to. We have written to Fifa and it is unlikely they will listen to us," explained Mwendwa.

"So, I am telling Kenyans that it is highly likely we will not be competing in the Qatar World Cup qualifiers. This is unfortunate but it is not the end of the world because we have other competitions including the Africa Nations Cup qualification matches for both men and women, plus several youth competitions."

And despite Sports CS Amina Mohamed categorically stating her Ministry will not pay Amrouche, Mwendwa maintained that only the government was capable of bailing out Kenyan football at this time.

"It is our opinion that the federation paying one person Sh109 million will not be easy. We have explained that to Fifa so the only option is government but as you are aware, the coronavirus has halted several activities and there isn't much happening now."

Kenya has been pooled alongside neighbours Uganda, Rwanda plus West African powerhouse Mali in the qualifiers which commence later this year.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Africa Innovates to Combat COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.