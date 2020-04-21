Namibia: Poultry Imports From USA, Ukraine Suspended Due to the Outbreak of Avian Flu

20 April 2020
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

Namibia last week Friday suspended the importation and in transit movement of live poultry and poultry products as well as ostrich and ostrich products from the USA and Ukraine due to the outbreak of the avian flu.

The directorate of veterinary services (DVS) in the Ministry of Agriculture in a statement said consignments containing poultry products packed in their final packages on or after 17 March from South Carolina, USA will be rejected and send back to the country of origin or destroyed.

"All previously issued import and in-transit permits for South Carolina are hereby cancelled and recalled with immediate effect," they said in a statement.

The DVS meanwhile said poultry products from Ukraine may only be allowed to transit through Namibia if they were produced on or before 27 December, 2019 and those derived from poultry that was slaughtered on or after 4 March 2020.

According to the DVS cooked poultry from these countries for commercial purposes may be imported into Namibia under the veterinary import permit.

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibia Economist

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Tanzanian Fresh Produce Flown to Europe By Ethiopian Airlines

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.