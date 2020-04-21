Namibia: Poultry Imports From USA, Ukraine Suspended Due to the Outbreak of Avian Flu

Namibia last week Friday suspended the importation and in transit movement of live poultry and poultry products as well as ostrich and ostrich products from the USA and Ukraine due to the outbreak of the avian flu.

The directorate of veterinary services (DVS) in the Ministry of Agriculture in a statement said consignments containing poultry products packed in their final packages on or after 17 March from South Carolina, USA will be rejected and send back to the country of origin or destroyed.

"All previously issued import and in-transit permits for South Carolina are hereby cancelled and recalled with immediate effect," they said in a statement.

The DVS meanwhile said poultry products from Ukraine may only be allowed to transit through Namibia if they were produced on or before 27 December, 2019 and those derived from poultry that was slaughtered on or after 4 March 2020.

According to the DVS cooked poultry from these countries for commercial purposes may be imported into Namibia under the veterinary import permit.