Namibia: National Parks Closed Until Early May - Anti-Poaching Activities to Continue

The country's national parks will be closed for the duration of the lockdown until 5 May in compliance with the state of emergency declared by the President in reaction to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Ministry of Environment and Tourism, spokesperson, Romeo Muyunda, in a statement last week said during the duration, tour operations and guiding activities will not be allowed in the national parks which also includes closure of accommodation establishments.

"Accommodation establishments in national parks may remain open if they have stranded visitors provided the guests remain at such an establishment without movements for the period of the lockdown," he said.

According to anti-poaching activities will continue unhindered to protect the natural resources of this country.

"Those intending to take chances in this regard are therefore warned that the ministry together with the law enforcement agencies will be on full alert and ready to deal with any illegal activities within our national parks," he added.

Furthermore, he said the ministry will continue to attend to reports of human wildlife conflict incidences during the lockdown period.

Muyunda said the ministry believes that the directives are necessary in an effort to deal with and stop the further spread of COVID-19.