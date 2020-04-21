Kenya: Rains Tragedy - Two Buried Alive in Quarry

21 April 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Peter Mburu

Two men died yesterday after they were buried inside a quarry at Perkerra in Koibatek, Baringo County after ongoing heavy rains caused a landslide.

The quarry workers died after rocks fell on them from above and buried them for at least four hours before their bodies were found.

However, a third person who was with them escaped death by a whisker, sustaining minor injuries.

The man, identified as Joram, was taken to Eldama Ravine nursing home where he is receiving treatment.

The incident occurred at around 2 pm on Monday, after which residents together with police and the help of county machinery began searching for the bodies.

The deceased, Peter Kadiji and Alex Miroya, were recovered at 6 pm and taken to Eldama Ravine Sub-county Hospital mortuary.

The two were residents of Equator Sub-location and had been working at the quarry when the unfortunate incident occurred.

The police have now closed down all quarries in the area to prevent another tragedy from happening as rains continue to wreak havoc across the country.

"Those working in quarries should stop until the rains are over to avoid dangers such as what we have witnessed," Koibatek Police Commander Maxwell Agoro said.

The quarry is located in Simotwet area.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Tanzanian Fresh Produce Flown to Europe By Ethiopian Airlines

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.