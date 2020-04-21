Zimbabwe: Sekuru Banda Donates to Elderly Worst Affected By Lockdown

20 April 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Makanaka Masenyama

Zimbabwe's most celebrated traditional healer Sekuru Kwamwelo Banda has donated groceries and ZWL $1 000 cash packages to the elderly in Dema, Chitungwiza during the lockdown period.

This follows a government-imposed national lockdown against the COVID-19.

The lockdown, for all its noble intentions, has exposed a lot of families to hunger.

In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com, Sunday, Banda said his programme was helping some Zimbabweans and the elderly who need assistance.

"Today we were in Dema, Chitungwiza where I strongly feel the elderly need to be assisted. Those above 60 years cannot do much to find food," said Banda.

"I mobilised thousands worth of food, masks and gloves to distribute to those above 60 years of age throughout Zimbabwe.

"Most of the beneficiaries are unemployed and hopefully the groceries will go a long way in mitigating hunger during the lockdown period," he said.

Banda praised government for extending lockdown by two more weeks saying this will protect many Zimbabweans from the disease.

"I would like to thank the government for further extending the lockdown because it will save lives.

"All Zimbabweans, let us be strong I know it's painful but there is nothing that can be done."

The herbalist and philanthropist also urged other citizens to assist needy and vulnerable members of the society during the coronavirus pandemic.

"I would like to thank the First Lady Mai Mnangagwa with her programmes which are also helping in communities to assist those in need.

"I'm appealing to all those who can afford to help others in whatever way to do so wherever."

Sekuru Banda said he was in full support of various initiatives taken by government to contain the outbreak of COVID-19.

