Lesotho: 'Dedication, Focus Behind Lifofane's Success'

The captain of Econet Premier League rookies, Lifofane, John Mofokeng has attributed dedication and dedication and hard work to the side's success this season.

Lifofane surprised many by lifting the MGC Top4 in its debut premiership season last month and Mofokeng says it is all down to hard work.

The Butha-Buthe outfit has rightly earned the 'giant killers' tag after dismissing the likes of Lioli and Matlama before the league went into the Coronavirus (COVID-19) break last month.

The league went into the break with Lifofane in sixth position with 27 points from 18 matches and also soon after they were crowned the MGC Top4 Extravaganza champions after beating Linare 1-0 in the semifinal and beating Matlama 3-0 in a penalty shoot-out in the final on 14 March 2020 at in Mantšonyane, Thaba-Tseka.

Mofokeng told the Lesotho Times this week that teamwork was responsible for their good performances.

"It all bowls down to the hard work that we have put in," Mofokeng said adding: "The trust among the players has also helped".

"It hasn't been an easy journey because there is so much competition in the premier league, so we needed to adapt fast and thanks to people like assistant coach Bafokeng Mohapi and our current coach Thomas Tshabalala."

Born and bred in Bethlehem, South Africa, Mofokeng has been in Lesotho for three years. He has played for B division side, Two for Joy, before he moved to Lifofane in the first division at the beginning of last season and helped the side move into the elite league this season.

The 27-year-old said he has found life challenging in Lesotho and has drawn lessons from the challenges encountered.

"This is my third year in Lesotho and I must say that it has been a bumpy ride. However, I have learnt a lot since then. I have enjoyed the competition because there are lots of hardworking players and one must double their effort."

Mofokeng said their target this year is to finish in the top four and he sees the side achieving the feat.

"Considering how we have played so far, it is achievable."

Commenting on their MGC Top4 triumph, Mofokeng said it was unbelievable that they had bagged silverware in their debut premiership season.

"It is unbelievable. Everyone is happy with the win especially because we were the underdogs. All the credit must go to our coach because he believed in us and told us that we would win the cup," Mofokeng said.

While chances are that he will be snatched by other bigger sides come next season, Mofokeng says he is focused on Lifofane for another year.

"I am a Lifofane player for at least another year because I have a two-year contract, so that is where my focus is. Maybe we can start talking about another team when my contract ends but for now, I am here and I am enjoying myself and also focused on Lifofane," Mofokeng concluded.