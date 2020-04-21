Sudan: Corona Virus Infection Reaches 107 With No Deaths

People wear masks on March 29, 2020 as South African President Cyril Ramaphosa sends quarantined citizens home after their stay at the Ranch Resort. The group had been repatriated from China after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic,

Khartoum — The Federal Ministry of Health announced the registration of 15 new cases of corona virus without registration of new deaths according to the epidemiological reports for the 21 of April.

The Ministry of Health noted that the new cases have been registered in Khartoum state by which the total number of cases of infection with the virus since the beginning of the pandemic reaches (107) cases, including (12) deaths, with patients receiving the necessary medical care, while the total cases of recovery reaches (8) cases.

The Federal Ministry of Health has emphasized in its announcement the importance of commitment of citizens to apply preventive guidelines and to immediately report suspected cases of infection whenever they appear.