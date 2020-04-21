Somalia: SNA Kills Several Alshabaab During Operation in Lower Shabelle

21 April 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somali national army (SNA) has intensified a crackdown on Alshabab militants in Lower Shabelle, killing several members. The current operations have taken place in Janaale region, covering Faranki, Falgooni and Garilow. The mission was led by commander of the army Abdihamid Mohamed Dirir.

He also ordered the military to continue with the mission in lower Shabelle and other areas he also said some Alshabab militants surrendered to the military.

Alshabab has been fighting for more than a decade to topple the Somali government and carries out regular attack against civilians and government targets, despite losing much of the territory it once controlled.

