Somalia: United States Bolsters Somalia COVID-19 Response With Donation of 350 Hospital Beds

The United States Embassy Mogadishu, through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), will donate 350 hospital beds and 500 bedsheets to support the Somali Government in preventing and controlling the spread of COVID-19. The Ministry of Health was present at a handover ceremony in De Martino Hospital where medical staff graciously received the beds.

These beds and accessories will be used in the ICU units of De Martino hospital and in isolation centers in Mogadishu and be distributed to newly established isolation centers in the regions helping medical personnel to provide life-saving care to their patients.